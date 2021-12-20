B.C. reports 2,550 weekend cases of COVID-19, says more measures coming

The B.C. government has announced more COVID-19 measures are coming after case numbers continued to surge over the weekend, with the province recording 2,550 infections over 72 hours.

Monday's update pushed B.C.'s seven-day average for coronavirus cases up to 742 per day, which is the highest it's been since September and more than double what it was just nine days ago.

The number of active cases in the province also increased to 5,435, a jump of more than 1,100 from Friday. The last time the active case count topped 5,000 was Oct. 24.

COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased slightly over the weekend, though officials have noted that is a lagging indicator, meaning trends tend to follow cases a number of days later. There are now 185 infectious coronavirus patients in hospital, including 77 in intensive care.

Officials did not provide an updated number of Omicron cases, which have been growing rapidly since B.C. confirmed its first infection late last month. The Ministry of Health said the latest total will be provided at a news conference with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on Tuesday.

The government will also "outline additional COVID-19 measures" during that conference, the ministry said in a news release.

The latest raft of restrictions took effect at 12 a.m. Monday, limiting the number of guests allowed at personal gatherings and capping attendance at 50 per cent for venues with a capacity of 1,000 or more.

The province also paused all sports tournaments, cancelled organized New Year's Eve gatherings, tightened the rules around the B.C. Vaccine Card, and once again banned restaurant patrons from mingling between tables.

Officials did not offer any indication of what additional measures are being considered. Quebec announced that schools, bars and gyms will be closed as of Tuesday as that province grapples with record case numbers.

This is a developing story and will be updated.