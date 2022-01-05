B.C. reports 3,798 COVID-19 cases as surge in hospitalizations continues

The B.C. government announced 3,798 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with another increase in related hospitalizations.

There are now 317 infectious COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 83 in intensive care, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health.

The number of hospitalizations has increased by 54 per cent since last Wednesday, amid unprecedented levels of COVID-19 transmission blamed on the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

On Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the government is conducting a "deep dive" into the variant's impact on hospitalizations, and that there is some indication admissions are shorter, at least among patients who are vaccinated.

The unvaccinated continue to make up approximately half of COVID-19 hospitalizations in B.C., even though that group represents less than 15 per cent of the overall population, including the babies, toddlers and young children who aren't yet eligible to be vaccinated.

According to the ministry, the unvaccinated were hospitalized at a rate of 19.6 cases per 100,000 population between Dec. 21 and Jan. 3, after adjusting for age. The fully vaccinated were hospitalized at a rate of 1.8 cases per 100,000 during that period.

So far, 88.3 per cent of eligible British Columbians age five and older have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 83 per cent have received two. About 23 per cent of residents 12 and older have also received a booster dose.

The latest COVID-19 infections pushed the province's seven-day average to yet another all-time high of 3,407 per day. B.C.'s active case count also broke another record, reaching 29,967. Prior to December 2021, the province had never surpassed 10,081 active cases at one time.

Widespread transmission has also led to a resurgence in COVID-19 outbreaks in health-care facilities. There are now 21 active outbreaks in the province's care homes, assisted living facilities and hospitals. Less than three weeks ago, there were none.

Fewer people have been dying of COVID-19, however. The Ministry of Health reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, pushing the province's seven-day average for fatalities down to 1.14 per day, the lowest it's been since the summer.