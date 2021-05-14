B.C. reports 494 cases of COVID-19, lowest daily increase since mid-March

British Columbia announced 494 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, marking the lowest single-day increase in infections since mid-March.

The province's rolling weekly average also dropped to 565 cases per day, meaning it has decreased by half since peaking at 1,130 per day at the height of B.C.'s third wave back in April.

Health officials also announced two new deaths related to the disease. B.C. has now recorded 138,304 cases of COVID-19 and 1,634 related fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

In a joint written statement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said their "condolences are with the family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19."

Another 643 people have recovered from the disease since Thursday as well, pushing B.C.'s active caseload down to 5,548. The number of active cases has been declining steadily since hitting a provincial high of 10,081 on April 16.

The number of people battling COVID-19 in hospital dropped by 26, down to 387, though the number of patient in intensive care remained static at 141.

While B.C.'s case numbers have been trending in the right direction, health officials have stressed that the counts remain high and that people should not become complacent.

"As we go into the weekend, let's remember that COVID-19 continues to circulate in our communities, so let's keep our safety layers top of mind to get us through this pandemic, together," Henry and Dix said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.