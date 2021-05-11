B.C. reports 515 cases of COVID-19, the lowest single-day increase since mid-March

B.C. health officials announced 515 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the lowest single-day increase in infections since mid-March.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix also reported two more deaths related to the disease, bringing the local death toll to 1,624.

"Our condolences are with the family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19," Henry and Dix said in a joint written statement.

The province's case numbers remain high, but have been moving in the right direction for weeks.

The last time B.C. reported fewer cases in a day was March 17, when officials announced 498 new infections.

The weekly average has dropped to 608 cases per day, down from an all-time high of 1,129 on April 12, while the active caseload has fallen to 6,020, down from a record of 10,081 on April 16.

Hospitalizations have also been coming down, though progress has been shaky. The number of people battling COVID-19 in hospital increased to 426 on Tuesday, from 415 on Monday, while patients in intensive care dropped to 141, from 150.

This is a developing story and will be updated.