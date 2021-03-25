B.C. reports 800 cases of COVID-19, the biggest single-day jump since early December

British Columbia's surge in COVID-19 case numbers continued Thursday as health officials announced 800 new infections – the biggest single-day jump in several months.

The last time the province reached that many infections was Dec. 2, when 834 cases were announced.

The latest infections also pushed B.C.'s rolling weekly average to 674 per day, the highest it's been since Dec. 17.

In a joint written statement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said much of the "notable spike" in recent coronavirus cases has involved people in the 19 to 39 age range.

"This tells us some people are taking on more risk for themselves and their loves ones than what is safe right now," they said.

"We remind everyone that although some outside activities are allowed, we must keep going with our protective layers. Until everyone has been protected with immunization, our protective layers must be the first and last thing we think about – whether at home, work, school or elsewhere."

Health officials also announced five more deaths related to COVID-19. The province has now recorded a total of 94,769 infections and 1,446 fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

