B.C. requires full vaccination for acute-care visitors

Anyone looking to visit someone in an acute care unit of a hospital in B.C. will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 starting on Nov. 9.

The new visitor policy is intended to improve safety for patients and staff in acute care facilities, the province says.

Children under the age of 12 and people with approved medical reasons are exempt from the policy.

Other exceptions may be made based on certain ethical criteria, according to the province.

Island Health created a list of potential circumstances for an exception, including:

Visits as a support person to the Emergency Department

Visits for critical illness and end-of-life care

Visits for pediatric care, labour and delivery

Visits to the Intensive Care Unit

Exceptions for spiritual, cultural and/or clinical needs by the care team

The full breakdown for potential exceptions can be found online here.