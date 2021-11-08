B.C. requires full vaccination for acute-care visitors
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
Anyone looking to visit someone in an acute care unit of a hospital in B.C. will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 starting on Nov. 9.
The new visitor policy is intended to improve safety for patients and staff in acute care facilities, the province says.
Children under the age of 12 and people with approved medical reasons are exempt from the policy.
Other exceptions may be made based on certain ethical criteria, according to the province.
Island Health created a list of potential circumstances for an exception, including:
- Visits as a support person to the Emergency Department
- Visits for critical illness and end-of-life care
- Visits for pediatric care, labour and delivery
- Visits to the Intensive Care Unit
- Exceptions for spiritual, cultural and/or clinical needs by the care team
The full breakdown for potential exceptions can be found online here.
-
Transparency and connecting with Ottawa priorities for Gatineau Que.'s new mayorThe mayor-elect of Gatineau, Que. says she wants to make city hall more transparent for residents and connect in many ways with her counterpart om the Ontario side of the Ottawa River.
-
Can I still be an organ donor if I’ve had COVID-19?Regulations around organ donations are made at the provincial level, but generally, anyone can be a donor. Even so, there are screening procedures in place that are constantly being evaluated to ensure that the organ supply is as safe as possible, according to a transplant specialist at one of the largest transplant centres in the country.
-
Grouse Grind hike closed due to heavy snowMetro Vancouver's favourite difficult hike is closed due to heavy snow.
-
'Unprecedented demand' for school bus drivers causing delays in HRM and elsewhereYou can add school bus drivers to the growing list of professions that are struggling to find employees at the moment, with hundreds being sought in the Halifax area alone.
-
Liberal house leader dismisses idea of coalition with NDPThe Liberal house leader dismissed the idea of a potential Liberal-NDP coalition heading into the new parliamentary session.
-
Rubik's Cube creator in Ottawa, promoting creativity and imaginationThe Rubik’s Cube is a seemingly simple three-dimensional puzzle, but the near-endless amount of combinations has stumped the better part of the planet's population for nearly 50 years and its inventor says the secret to solving it is not as simple as it seems.
-
Central Saanich police seek information after man approaches, grabs teenPolice say the youth was able to break free of the man's grip and flee the area.
-
Sudbury cab driver shares his experience with racismA Sudbury cab driver is sharing his story after saying he was verbally assaulted and highly insulted after a passenger spit in his face.
-
'I just find it absolutely appalling': Manitoba man forced to drive half hour to another ER after first had no doctorA Manitoba man says he's lucky a recent injury which happened cutting fire wood wasn't more serious after he had to drive to a second ER to receive treatment.