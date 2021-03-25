B.C. researchers urge quick 2nd COVID-19 vaccinations for elderly

A team of doctors, researchers and clinicians is urging the provincial government to reconsider its vaccination strategy for the elderly after they found seniors aren’t developing enough antibodies to COVID-19 after one dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

A preprint published Wedesday by 20 experts from University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, the BC Centre for Excellence in HIV/AIDS and St. Paul’s Hospital found that seniors with a median age of 82 didn’t produce enough COVID-19 antibodies, and the ones they did produce weren’t as good at blocking the virus.

They concluded, “we recommend that second doses not be delayed in elderly individuals.”

The researchers tested a dozen care home residents who’d never had COVID, as well as 18 health-care workers who’d never had the virus, plus four who had to find out if delaying the second dose beyond Pfizer’s recommended three-week gap would have an impact. It is the first study of its kind in Canada.

“Using a range of immunoassays, we observed significantly lower antibody responses to SARSCoV-2 following one dose of BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine among 12 residents of (long-term care) facilities compared to 18 (health-care workers),” they wrote. “In contrast, and consistent with prior studies highly elevated antibody responses were seen in four convalescent (health-care workers) after one dose of vaccine.”

The researchers pointed to recent outbreaks in B.C. as further evidence that the four-month strategy, while used in the UK and endorsed by NACI, “recent COVID-19 outbreaks in (long-term care) facilities underscore the continuing vulnerability of elderly adults to SARS-CoV-2 infection, even after vaccination.”

On March 1, the provincial health officer announced that the second dose for everyone would be delayed from the previously-announced 42 day interval to four months.

"Or maybe even longer, if we determine that's better for our own immune systems," said Dr. Bonnie Henry at the time.

While many doctors and citizens alike have raised questions about the change in the manufacturer’s suggested process, Henry has pointed to approval from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization and insisted it’s better to have some protection for more people than maximum protection for a few.