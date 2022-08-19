B.C. resident accused of impaired driving on Hwy. 17
A 67-year-old from Victoria, B.C., has been charged with impaired driving after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 17.
East Algoma OPP observed an SUV with its headlights on in the westbound ditch shortly after 4:30 a.m. Aug. 18 in the community of Serpent River First Nation, police said.
The driver was unresponsive at the scene.
“Officers determined the driver had consumed alcohol and was transported to local hospital in Elliot Lake via Algoma Paramedic Services,” police said in a news release Friday.
The accused was issued a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle involved was impounded for seven days.
This is the 27th impaired driving charge laid in 2022 by East Algoma OPP.
The suspect was released and is to appear in court in Elliot Lake on Oct. 11.
“Reporting impaired driving is everyone's responsibility,” police said.
“Call 911 if you suspect an impaired driver.”
The allegation has not been proven in court.
