B.C. residents bypass highway closures with U.S. detour – but obstacles remain for some

After spending days stranded by storm-related highway closures, a growing number of British Columbians are getting home by detouring through the United States – although border rules could pose an obstacle for some.

Travellers who managed to bypass the landslides, flooding and washouts affecting several major routes across B.C. have been sharing their success stories in Facebook groups, offering advice to others who are desperate to be back in their own beds.

That includes Kelowna roommates Jordan Boyd and Aaron Meikle, who were returning from a trip to Vancouver Island when the monstrous storm hit. After learning Highway 1 was blocked on Monday, they re-routed to Highway 99 – only to be cut off again by the deadly mudslide near Lillooet.

"We ended up getting stuck in a hotel in Pemberton for days," Boyd told CTV News. "There were quite a few other people trapped there, so we would all meet up in the mornings and the evenings to exchange information."

Among stranded travellers, both online and in those kinds of informal meet-ups, there has been much confusion and uncertainty about what would be needed in order to cross. While the Canada Border Services Agency confirmed some pandemic-related entry requirements would be waived for B.C. travellers trying to cut across Washington state, there haven't been any such assurances from U.S. officials.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection told CTV News that normal crossing rules "have not changed," including the proof-of-vaccination requirement for everyone age 18 and older.

"Individuals entering the U.S. must possess a Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative document, such as a valid passport, Trusted Traveler Program card, Enhanced Driver's Licence or Enhanced Tribal Card as well as proof of an approved COVID-19 vaccination," USCBP spokesperson Jason Givens said in an email.

That could be a tall order for marooned B.C. residents who never expected they would need their passport or Nexus card moving between the Lower Mainland and Interior.

But some have reported making it across with less, including Boyd and Meikle. They posted a series of TikTok videos documenting their journey in the hopes of helping others stuck in similar circumstances.

"I just got through with nothing but a licence and a picture of my passport," Boyd says in their first video, recorded shortly after they crossed the border at Blaine, Wash.

The roommates told CTV News they weren't asked about their vaccination status, and both only have a regular Class 5 driver's licence. Their trip from Pemberton to Blaine, then Oroville to Kelowna, took about 11.5 hours total – more than twice as long as it normally would.

confirmed , you only need a drivers license and a picture of your passport ##vancouver ##bc ##disaster ##natural ##mudslide ##coquihalla ##update ##Goodluck

Joven Martinez Garcia managed to complete a similar trip in the opposite direction, returning home to New Westminster from Osoyoos with his girlfriend and four-month-old son.

They also saw mixed messages on social media – but after waiting around for days, they decided to take their chances.

"For me, there was a kind of desperation. We just wanted to get the baby home and get back to work," he said.

Garcia told CTV News they were asked about their vaccination status and citizenship status when entering the U.S., but had an otherwise easy experience. He noted they were fortunate to have some identification for their baby in the form of a medical card.

"Everything went smoothly actually, they just asked for our ID," he said. "I had asked my mom to take a photo of our passports – I figured it's better to have more documents just in case – and they didn't even need it."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection was adamant that pictures of travel documents will not suffice, regardless of any social media posts going around.

"I believe there are some rumours out there that state otherwise, but they are just rumours," Givens told CTV News.

That means attempting to cross into the U.S. without proper documents is a gamble, at best.

There are some exemptions for stranded travellers on the Canadian side. The CBSA has said they can pass through the U.S. to get home without needing a COVID-19 test before or after their return to Canada. They are also exempt from quarantine.

A CBSA spokesperson noted those exemptions were built into the regulations, which allow certain requirements to be dropped for border-crossers coming back after "carrying out everyday functions that, due to geographical constraints, necessarily involve entering the United States."

Crews have been hard at work for days clearing B.C.'s highways, but there has been extensive damage on some routes and it's unclear how long it could take for them to reopen.

Even those that do in a limited capacity, such as a single alternating lane of traffic, could be subject to pending travel restrictions coming from the provincial government. The question of whether those restrictions will allow access for marooned residents could be answered Friday, when officials expect to share further details on their plans.

For now, Boyd, Meikle and Garcia all wished the best of luck to others who remain stranded on the wrong side of the province.

"For me, it was a heck of an adventure," Garcia said. "I just hope everyone gets home safe."