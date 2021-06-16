B.C. residents win $7.5M combined in latest Lotto Max draw – but $70M jackpot still unclaimed

Nine B.C. residents have reason to celebrate after winning a combined $7.5 million in Tuesday night's Lotto Max draw.

While the massive $70 million jackpot went unclaimed once again, there were 42 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each won across the country.

Eight of the winning tickets were purchased in B.C., according to lottery officials. They were bought at unspecified locations in Vancouver, New Westminster, Chilliwack, Nanaimo, Campbell River, Nechako Lakes, and Boundary-Similkameen.

Most of those lucky lottery players are taking home the full $1 million, though the winning tickets from New Westminster and Nanaimo matched the same seven numbers as tickets sold in Ontario, meaning the prizes are split in half.

Another ticket sold in Burnaby matched all four numbers on the Extra, resulting in another $500,000 payout.

Lotto Max has now broken Canadian lottery records for three draws in a row. The latest offered $134 million in prizes, which broke the previous records of $120 million and $117 million that were set in the previous two draws.

The odds of matching all seven numbers in a Lotto Max draw and winning the main jackpot are an infinitesimal one in 33,294,800, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation.