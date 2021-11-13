B.C. returns land parcel on Sunshine Coast to shíshálh First Nation

The shíshálh First Nation on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast has had nearly 100 hectares of its traditional territory returned to it by the provincial government.

The province announced Friday that it was returning the 99.6-hectare parcel of Crown land north of Sechelt to the nation.

The heavily forested area on the south shore of Salmon Inlet is called kwentan makw'ali and is of historic importance to the shíshálh Nation.

“The return of land is just one important step on the journey of reconciliation between our two governments," said Chief (hiwus) Warren Paull of the shíshálh Nation in a news release.

“It is another example of how, by working together to transform our relationship, we can make real change.”

The parcel is the fourth that B.C. has returned to the shíshálh over the last year. The province said three other parcels, totalling 616 hectares, had been given to the nation for economic development.

B.C. has also contributed $9 million to support the nation's plans to build and operate new affordable housing, and recently restored traditional place names along the Sunshine Coast.

Friday's announcement came after B.C.'s Minister for Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, Murray Rankin, joined Paull and others for a tour of shíshálh territory, including kwentan makw'ali.

“shíshálh territory, or the swiya, is truly breathtaking, and I was honoured to have the opportunity to celebrate all we have accomplished together, including the transfer of kwentan makw'ali to the Nation,” Rankin said in the release.

“We are proud to work together with the shíshálh – in a long-term, government-to-government relationship, that supports shíshálh community wellness and regional economic development.”