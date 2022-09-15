B.C reveals new details about Queen commemoration plans in Victoria

The B.C. government has released new details about its planned commemoration service scheduled for Monday to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Premier John Horgan and Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin will join a procession of 100 honour guards at the B.C. legislature at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The guards will include members of Maritime Forces Pacific and will be led by the Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy, followed by other dignitaries.

The procession will leave the legislature at 10:15 a.m., walking down the east driveway, past the cenotaph and heading north along Government Street. The procession will turn east on Fort Street and then make its way south on Quadra Street to Christ Church Cathedral.

A 21-gun salute will be performed by the 5th Field Battery of the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery on Belleville Street.

The multi-faith commemoration service will begin at 11 a.m. at the cathedral, led by the church's rector, the Very Reverend M. Ansley Tucker.

Public seating at the service will be limited but a livestream of the event will be available online. Doors will open to the public at 9:30 a.m.

Monday will also be a provincial holiday in B.C., the premier announced Tuesday.

The holiday is for public-sector workers only, including at public schools and most Crown corporations.

B.C. announced the day of mourning after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared Monday a federal holiday to mark the day of the Queen's funeral.