B.C. road report: Which highways are open now, and what is essential travel?

Another B.C. highway has partially reopened days after a deadly storm swept through the province, bringing mud and debris crashing down from the mountains.

The province announced Saturday evening that a section of Highway 1, which was closed suddenly due to severe flooding and resulted in vehicles being abandoned, has reopened.

Drivers can now use a stretch of the Trans Canada between Hope and Highway 9, east of Chilliwack. However, only a single lane is open in each direction, so delays and congestion are likely, and speed limits will be reduced as in other construction sites.

Those who do pass through the area will notice crews working to remove debris and repair the road surface.

As with other reopenings – parts of highways 99, 7 and 3 – drivers are asked to limit travel to essential purposes.

This stretch of Highway 1 isn't under a provincial travel restrictions order, but checkpoints have been set up on the others and drivers may be turned around.

As for what counts as essential travel, a list posted by the province summarizes the reasons as follows:

transporting goods, essential supplies, essential personnel, livestock and agricultural products;

returning to your home or farm;

responding to emergencies;

highway repair and maintenance;

assisting vulnerable or at-risk people; and

exercising an Aboriginal or treaty right.

Taking a vacation, visiting friends or family, checking on a recreational property and other reasons do not count as essential.