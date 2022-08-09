B.C.'s $10-million plastics fund aims to spur business to cut pollution, says Heyman

British Columbia is increasing funding incentives for businesses to $10 million to develop products to reduce plastic pollution.

Environment Minister George Heyman says the province is a North American leader in plastic recycling and the government's CleanBC Plastic Action Fund is looking for more innovations to cut plastic pollution.

He says the province provided funding last year to businesses for nine plastic reduction projects that included turning old car batteries into new ones and using artificial intelligence to sort plastics at recycling facilities.

Heyman says B.C. companies are already looking to expand plastics-related recycling opportunities that include electric vehicle batteries, mattresses and medical equipment.

Clark Chow, president of B.C.-based Plascon Plastics, told a news conference the government funding helped the company create the first child-safe cannabis container made from 100 per cent recycled plastic.

The projects to be selected for the funding will be based on their ability to reduce the use of new plastic or increase the use of post-consumer recycled plastic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2022.