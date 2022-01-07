B.C.'s COVID-19 booster rollout plagued by long waits, missing appointment invitations

The rollout of B.C’s COVID-19 booster program has had its share of glitches so far.

On Thursday, some people waited up to two hours in the rain to get their shot at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

During the afternoon, the line snaked all along the waterfront at Canada Place and a number of people told CTV News there was an additional 45 minute wait once inside the centre.

In a statement, Vancouver Coastal Health apologized for the inconvenience and thanked people for their patience. The health authority did not give a reason for the long delay, but the statement said, in part:

“We always experience some hiccups on the first few days of a new clinic, and we have never vaccinated this many people on Day 1 (3,600 people) and Day 2 (5,000 people).”

There have been other hiccups across the province with redundant or missing appointment invitations.

Delta resident James Berrell and his wife became eligible for their booster shots on Jan. 1 but did not receive an invitation to book. His wife called Immunize B.C. and was able to book appointments over the phone.

“After I got the booster, like last night, I received an invitation to go get my booster,” Berrell said.

CTV News has heard similar stories from people not receiving invitations but booking appointments over the phone through Immunize B.C., then getting invitations after receiving their jab.

Richmond resident Traci Corr passed seven months since her second vaccination before she received the invitation to book her booster appointment. She received the jab on Jan. 5 but has since received three more invitations to book an appointment.

“I don't know how long these invitations to book my booster will continue to come to me, I’ve had all the boosters I can take at this point,” Corr said.

As of Jan. 6, the province said 529,156 invitations to book booster appointments have been sent “where there has not been an appointment booked yet,” but it’s hard to tell how many of those invitations may be redundant.

So far, 88.3 per cent of eligible British Columbians age five and older have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 83 per cent have received two. About 23 per cent of residents 12 and older have also received a booster dose.