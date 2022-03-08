B.C.'s COVID-19 hospitalizations drop again amid vaccine mandate questions

The number of patients with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals continued to shrink Tuesday, as questions swirled over the government's plans for an expanded vaccine mandate for health-care workers.

A late update from the Ministry of Health announced there are 419 test-positive patients with COVID-19, down from 449 on Monday. That total includes incidental cases in which someone was admitted to hospital for reasons unrelated to the virus, but tested positive during routine screening.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care remains unchanged at 63.

The ministry also announced one death related to the disease, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,915.

Meanwhile, there is uncertainty about whether B.C. officials are going to follow through with their announcement last month that dentists, physiotherapists and other health-care providers in private practice would be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by March 24.

A public health order posted Monday evening requires members of several health-care professional colleges to report their vaccination status by the end of the month, but does not include an actual deadline for getting vaccinated.

"This is a step required, regardless of any other decisions that might be made," Health Minister Adrian Dix said Tuesday.

Alberta has announced it's dropping its vaccination mandate for health-care workers this week. The province's has also introduced legislation limiting the powers of municipalities to impose their own masking and vaccination requirements.

B.C. health officials believe COVID-19 transmission is decreasing locally along with hospitalization numbers, and are expected to announce plans to relax restrictions soon. It's unclear whether there will be changes to vaccine mandates, current or pending.

The unvaccinated are still dying and being hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 at a higher rate than those who are protected by vaccination, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

So far, 90.7 per cent of eligible B.C. residents have had received at least one dose, and 86.5 per cent have received two. Just over 58 per cent of eligible adults have also had a third shot.