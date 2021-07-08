B.C.'s COVID-19 update will reveal how many more cases were recorded in the past 24 hours

More information on the spread of COVID-19 in B.C. will be released Thursday afternoon.

An update is coming from the health ministry and will have details on the latest cases, deaths and outbreaks in the province.

So far this week, all updates have been given through written statements.

Wednesday's statement revealed 59 more people tested positive for the disease, which marked a slight uptick in the province's rolling seven-day average for the second day in a row. As of Wednesday, that figure stood at 39, up from 37 the day before.

The health ministry said there are 624 active cases of the coronavirus across the province Wednesday, which was up 22 cases from Tuesday. The last time B.C.'s active case count increased was April 15.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.