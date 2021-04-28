B.C's COVID-19 vaccination plan: Workers can claim up to 3 hours' paid leave

Workers in British Columbia are now entitled to up to three hours of paid leave for each dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Amendments to the province's Employment Standards Act, outlined in Bill 3, have been passed, the Ministry of Labour said in a statement Wednesday morning.

The amendments ensure employees will not lose pay if they need to take time off work to get their shots.

The new rules apply to full- and part-time workers, and are in effect retroactive to April 19.

The legislative changes follow a similar move made at the beginning of the month regarding unpaid, job-protected leave for vaccines.

Unpaid leave is still an option, but now is meant to supplement the paid time off enacted this week.

Ways to use the unpaid leave include taking a dependant family member to get their shots, or if the employee needs more than three hours to get to their appointment.

Workers in B.C. are still waiting, however, for an update to B.C.'s sick leave policies.

Officials have yet to implement a provincial policy for this paid leave more than a year after the provincial government touted its importance.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Premier John Horgan said a plan is in the works, and will be meant to address gaps in the federal government's sickness recovery benefit.

He promised details would be shared "in the days ahead."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Bhinder Sajan and Andrew Weichel