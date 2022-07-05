B.C.'s deputy provincial health officer named Island Health's new top doctor

Island Health has a new top doctor after the previous chief medical health officer, Dr. Richard Stanwick, retired at the end of 2021 after more than 25 years in the industry on Vancouver Island.

On Tuesday, Island Health announced Dr. Réka Gustafson as the health authority's new chief medical health officer and vice-president of population and public health.

Gustafson was a familiar face during the pandemic, serving as B.C.'s deputy provincial health officer and serving senior roles in with the Provincial Health Services Authority (PHSA).

She would sometimes stand in for provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at live COVID-19 briefings over the past two years.

Before that, Gustafson was also deputy chief medical health officer for Vancouver Coastal Health.

Gustafson will continue to work for the BCCDC and PHSA until Sept. 2, as the organizations complete a national recruiting process to fill her position.

In her role with Island Health, Gustafson will oversee the health authority's public health teams and work with senior leaders to implement health policies.

"I’m excited to welcome Dr. Gustafson to Island Health," said Kathy MacNeil, president and CEO of Island Health in a statement Tuesday.

"We are fortunate to have such an experienced provincial health leader join our organization and provide executive leadership for our population and public health initiatives," she said.