B.C.'s drug overdose deaths up 8% in September over previous year
The latest report on illicit drug toxicity deaths in British Columbia shows an eight per cent rise in fatalities this September compared to the same month last year.
Following a death toll of 169 in August, the BC Coroners Service reports 171 people died of illicit drug toxicity the next month. In September 2021,159 overdose deaths were reported.
This September’s numbers show a trend of rising death rates among people aged 19-39, as well as those 60 years and older. The Vancouver Coastal, Island and Northern health authorities also saw an increase of overdoses that month.
According to the report, there’s been a steady increase in drug toxicity deaths of people aged 50 plus over the past six years. Thirty eight per cent of overdoses this year have been among that demographic.
The report notes that “there is no indication that prescribed safe supply is contributing to illicit drug deaths.”
It also highlights data showing 6.8 people died per day following income assistance payment week, which is the same rate as in August. In contrast, regular days in September saw a rate of 5.4 daily deaths.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
