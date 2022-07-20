Owners of empty homes in these 6 areas of B.C. are about to pay more
Owners of property they don't rent out or live in are about to pay more for residences in six parts of British Columbia.
The province announced Wednesday that its speculation and vacancy tax – known colloquially as the empty homes tax – will be expanded in January.
Homeowners in the following communities will have to pay extra for vacant homes: Squamish, Lions Bay, North Cowichan, Duncan, Ladysmith and Lake Cowichan.
Those who live in the area and do rent their homes out full time or live in them will, for the first time, have to declare an exemption for 2023 in January 2024.
Those who do not will be expected to pay. The rate is two per cent of the property's assessed value for foreign owners and satellite families, and 0.5 per cent for Canadian citizens or permanent residents who are not members of a satellite family. https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/taxes/speculation-vacancy-tax/how-tax-works/tax-rates
"Satellite" is a term used for untaxed worldwide earners, or those whose unreported income (in Canada) is greater than their reported total income. This income is calculated in combination with their spouse's income, when applicable.
