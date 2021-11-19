B.C.'s final case update of the week coming as Canada approves 1st COVID-19 vaccine for kids

B.C.'s health ministry will release one more pandemic update for the week on the same day Health Canada approved the first COVID-19 vaccine for children.

The latest update will be released in a written statement in the afternoon and will have information on case counts, death and outbreaks reported in the last 24 hours.

On Friday, Health Canada announced its approval of Pfizer-BioNTech's two-dose vaccine for children ages five to 11. The vaccine will be a smaller dose that what's given to those aged 12 and older.

In a joint statement released by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix, the two said they "look forward to making the pediatric vaccine available for 360,000 young British Columbians as soon as possible."

Earlier this week, Henry said she expects doses to be available to kids before the holidays.

“British Columbia will have enough vaccine for every child aged five to 11, and we will be ready to start welcoming children to clinics throughout the province soon after we receive our supply of pediatric vaccines from the Government of Canada," Dix and Henry's statement released Friday said.

More details on the rollout are expected to be released next week, but parents are encouraged to register their children on B.C.'s Get Vaccinated website.

