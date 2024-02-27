iHeartRadio

B.C.'s first electric airplane for flight training arrives in Campbell River


The B.C. company will be granted an exemption to use the non-certified electric aircraft for training. It hopes to have the plane in the air by summer. (CTV News)

Sealand Flight, a flight school based out of Campbell River, B.C., has added the province's first EV aircraft to its fleet.

The flight school is part of a nation-wide program through Transport Canada to evaluate the viability of sustainable aviation for flight training.

The company will be granted an exemption to use the non-certified electric aircraft for training. It hopes to have the plane in the air by summer.

