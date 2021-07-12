B.C.'s former chief electoral officer dies after battle with cancer

Elections BC has announced the death of the province's former chief electoral officer.

A statement from Elections BC says it acknowledges with sadness the passing of Harold Neufeld.

Neufeld joined the office in 1982, forming part of a team that applied information technology to electoral administration, helping B.C. become the first province to automate its voters' list.

Neufeld led Elections BC from 2002 to 2010.

After completing his eight-year statutory term, Neufeld used his broad knowledge of electoral management and an unwavering support of free and democratic elections to advise other Canadian jurisdictions and countries around the world, from Australia to Zimbabwe.

Neufeld's biography says one of his most interesting assignments was to assist with the first democratic election in Namibia.

He was born on a farm in rural Alberta in 1952 and died of a hereditary pancreatic cancer on June 30. His family says a celebration of life will be held in Calgary in June 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2021.