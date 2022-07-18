B.C.'s Grouse Mountain grizzlies turn 21

Two of B.C.'s most-beloved residents celebrated a milestone birthday over the weekend.

Grinder and Coola, two grizzly bears that have lived on Grouse Mountain in North Vancouver, turned 21. The duo marked the occasion Saturday by digging into a unique and rather messy cake made up of fruit, whipped cream and jello, according to the resort's Facebook page.

The celebration was also a chance to raise money for the Grizzly Bear Foundation's Project Rewild, an initiative with the goal of ensuring "that every orphaned grizzly bear cub in North America has a second chance at life in the wild," according to the website.

The two bruins were rescued when were cubs themselves, back in 2001.

Grinder was found on a logging road in Invermere, dehydrated, starving and without his mother, according to Grouse Mountain's website. He's described as the "dominant" bear, with an "outgoing and high-spirited" personality.

Coola was also found in 2001, orphaned and the only one of his siblings to survive when their mother was killed by a truck, the website says. He's described as "easy going" and content to let Grinder take the lead on new discoveries.

They live in a 5.5 acre refuge along with a number of owls and hummingbirds. The bears' living space has two webcams so the public can keep an eye on their actions, but the wildlife refuge is also a tourist attraction.