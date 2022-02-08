B.C.'s Health Ministry to release COVID-19 update after dozens of deaths over the weekend
B.C.'s Health Ministry will release another COVID-19 update Tuesday after dozens more COVID-19-related deaths were recorded over the weekend.
Tuesday's update, which is expected to come in a written statement in the afternoon, will likely include the latest death toll, vaccination rates, hospitalizations and case counts confirmed through PCR testing.
On Monday, B.C.'s Health Ministry reported three days' worth of COVID-19 data, revealing 32 more peopled died from the disease over a three-day period.
Monday's update also revealed 987 people were in hospital at the start of the week. That number is up from Friday's hospitalization rate of 946.
The metric described by health officials as hospitalizations is a total that includes both those who have serious enough illness to require hospitalization and those who were admitted to hospital for other reasons and tested positive incidentally.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione
