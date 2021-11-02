B.C.'s largest school district won't mandate COVID-19 vaccines for staff

The elected board for the largest school district in B.C. has decided it will not mandate COVID-19 vaccines for staff.

In a statement Tuesday, the Surrey Board of Education said it's decided against the requirement, saying community vaccination rates are already high.

"Our board recognizes the importance of vaccines, and we continue to encourage anyone that is eligible to get vaccinated," said Terry Allen, vice-chair of the Surrey Board of Education, in a news release.

"We have an obligation to our community to keep our schools open and to continue providing a safe learning environment for our students. Schools are a low-risk setting for transmission and public health experts have assured us that our schools are safe and that we do not need 100 per cent vaccination rates for safe operation."

B.C.'s health ministry has given the responsibility of determining vaccine mandates over to local school boards. Critics have previously said, however, that the mandate should be province-wide.

Last month, a Surrey teacher told CTV News Vancouver she didn't think a district-by-district approach makes sense.

"We’ve got 60 school districts. Are 60 school districts now going to one-by-one go through some process to determine whether and how they’re going to mandate vaccines," Lizanne Foster said.

The president of the B.C. Teachers' Federation also said the decision should be made by the province as a whole.

"I am very concerned that a potential vaccine mandate could be implemented district-by-district, employer-by-employer," Teri Mooring said in early October. "That’s the wrong approach. Any vaccine mandate would need to be provincially implemented and done equitably. We can’t have unequal treatment of workers in the public education system."

The Surrey board said it made the decision "in a very measured way and considered information from many sources." The board also said it "weighed both the pros and cons" and said it was told by public health officials that a vaccine mandate would have a limited efficacy in minimizing transmission, especially where vaccination rates are already high.

According to the school board, more than 90 per cent of those eligible in Surrey and White Rock have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

"Given all the information we considered, the board decided not to pursue a vaccine mandate at this time unless directed by Public Health," Allen said.

"The board of education also will not be seeking voluntary disclosure of vaccine status, but we will be gathering information on vaccine status which is already provided by public health."