B.C.'s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, care home outbreaks shrink again

The number of coronavirus-positive patients in B.C. hospitals has shrunk again, along with the number of active outbreaks in long-term care homes.

There are now 345 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across the province, including 50 in intensive care, according to Tuesday's update from the Ministry of Health. That's down from 359 and 58 on Monday, respectively.

The hospitalization total has been trending downward since the end of January, and while it remains high, it includes incidental cases, such as patients who were admitted to hospital for reasons unrelated to COVID-19 but tested positive on routine screening.

There were no new coronavirus outbreaks declared in health-care facilities on Tuesday, and those at Mission Creek Landing, Williams Lake Seniors Village, Fischer Place, Selkirk Seniors Village, and Parkwood Court have ended. That leaves eight active outbreaks across B.C.'s health-care system.

Earlier this year, a resurgence in outbreaks at care homes and assisted living facilities during the Omicron wave was impacting upwards of 50 properties at once.

The ministry's update include no new deaths related to COVID-19, leaving the provincial death toll at 2,946.

Another 237 cases have been confirmed since Monday's update, causing the seven-day average to decrease slightly to 261 per day – although most people are no longer tested when they get sick.

Officials have been monitoring overall transmission using metrics such as test-positivity and COVID-19 levels in wastewater, and will be watching closely for increases since lifting the province's indoor mask mandate on Friday.

If transmission and hospital admissions continue to decline, the government is aiming to end mandated proof of vaccination requirements next month as well.