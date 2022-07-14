B.C.'s overdose crisis: 2022 sees highest number of deaths ever recorded in May, latest data shows

This year saw the highest number of suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths ever recorded in the month of May, the province's latest overdose data shows.

A report from the B.C. Coroners Service, released Thursday, revealed 195 people died of suspected overdoses in May. That averages about 6.3 deaths per day.

May's figure marked a 13 per cent increase over the deaths recorded in that month last year. It was also 20 per cent higher than April 2022's count of 162, according to BCCS' data.

"After a catastrophic 2021, I am saddened to report that we are, once again, on pace to lose a record number of our community members in 2022," said Lisa Lapointe, B.C.'s chief coroner, in a news release. "The illicit drug supply in this province continues to be volatile and inconsistent, and presents a significant risk to anyone who uses drugs."

Between January and May, at least 940 people died from toxic drug overdose, which is a record number for the first five months of a calendar year, BCCS said.

"The early months of 2022 saw a decrease in toxic drug deaths, but despite unprecedented work to turn the tide on the crisis, this trend tragically did not continue in May," Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Sheila Malcolmson said in a statement.

So far this year, officials say, about three-quarters of people who've died were within the ages of 30 and 59. But the BCCS said death rates among those aged 19 to 59 increased in May.

About 76 per cent of those who died this year were male, and most were in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser health authorities. In May, the BCCS said, illicit drug rates rose in all health authorities increased except in Northern Health. Vancouver Coastal saw the highest increase that month.

A significant majority of those who died – 84 per cent – were inside private residences or inside residences like supportive housing, SROs and shelters. No deaths have been reported at supervised consumption sites or drug overdose prevention sites, the BCCS said.

While fentanyl remains a significant concern, as its presence is still noted in the systems of 83 per cent of those who have died this year, officials are also closely watching the detection rate of benzodiazepines.

Also known as benzos, the drugs were in about 15 per cent of samples tested last July. That rose to 52 per cent in January 2022, but since decreased to 32 per cent of samples in May.

Another concerning trend is the presence of the benzodiazepine analogue etizolam, which has been found in the toxicology results of 40 per cent of people who've overdosed from illicit drugs.

It is a non-opioid sedative that doesn't respond to naloxone, which "creates live-saving challenges for first responders," the BCCS' report said.

LaPointe appealed to drug users to take extra precautions.

"I strongly urge those purchasing illicit substances to take every available precaution to protect yourself," she said.

"Please start with a small amount of the drug, and make sure someone is present who can provide naloxone and call for emergency assistance if you experience a negative effect. Your life is at risk."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione