B.C.'s 'Paper Bag Rapist' again denied parole at online hearing from Alberta prison
A man who was once known as the “Paper Bag Rapist” has again been denied parole after a hearing from an Alberta prison.
John Horace Oughton, who is 74, was convicted in 1987 of two counts of rape, six counts of indecent assault and six counts of sexual assault with a weapon in British Columbia.
He was tagged with the disturbing name because he made his victims wear a bag over their head or wore one himself to mask his identity.
Oughton appeared at the online parole board hearing from the federal medium-security Bowden Institution, where he's serving an indeterminate sentence as a dangerous offender.
He was denied day parole and full parole by the two-person board.
The sexual assaults on the women and children took place in B.C.'s Lower Mainland in the 1980s.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2023.
-
-
One-year anniversary of Hanover, Ont. fire that displaced over 50 residentsIn the early morning hours on May 19 of last year, a Hanover, Ont. police officer spotted smoke coming from the roof of a downtown rooming house.
-
Cabot Trail relay race kicks off tourism season in Cape BretonIt's a weekend some refer to as “Runners' Christmas,” and indeed, they arrive in the Cape Breton Highlands from all over. The 33rd annual relay race along the 276 kilometres of the Cabot Trail begins Saturday at the Gaelic College in St. Ann's.
-
Toronto Pearson warns of 'unusual activity' around airport this weekendToronto Pearson airport is warning residents they may see some ‘unusual activity’ around the airport.
-
Collision closes portion of LRT line in KitchenerGrand River Transit (GRT) says ION trains are not running between Conestoga Station and Mill Station due to a collision.
-
Planning begins for new interchange on Perimeter HighwayThe Manitoba government has begun its project planning for a new interchange at the intersection of the Perimeter Highway and St. Anne’s Road.
-
Man’s body found near Pembina Port of Entry: sheriffSheriffs in North Dakota say a dead man has been found in a ditch not far from the Canada-U.S. border on Thursday.
-
'Everyone deserves a second chance': West Shore RCMP highlight successes with restorative justice programIf you do a bad thing, it doesn't make you a bad person. That's the message of a program on the West Shore that is taking a compassionate approach to criminal justice, while saving time and money for the courts.
-
‘Where is the evidence why she left the roadway?’ Causation at issue in closing arguments of Chatham impaired driving trialThe issue of causation was at the centre of closing arguments heard Friday during the trial of a Dresden woman charged in the death of her friend.