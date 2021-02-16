B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was injured during an arrest when he was mistakenly identified as a robbery suspect, according to the B.C. RCMP.

A news release Tuesday said officers from Surrey RCMP were called around 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 8. to investigate an armed robbery at a business near 152 Street and 102a Avenue. The suspect had been seen leaving the scene on a bicycle and one of the officers saw a man matching the description.

“The man allegedly resisted the officer’s attempts to take him into custody and a struggle ensued. With assistance of several back-up officers, the man was taken into custody,” the release said.

The man was assessed on scene by paramedics before officers realized he was not the suspect and was released from custody.

“The RCMP regrets the mistake made in identifying the man and now offers a complete apology to him,” the release continued.

Surrey RCMP say they’ve since learned the man suffered serious injuries and the Independent Investigations Office is now investigating.