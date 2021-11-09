B.C.'s police watchdog investigating after woman falls off bunk in jail cell, requiring hospitalization

The RCMP say B.C.'s police watchdog has been called to investigate an incident in Surrey last Friday night that resulted in one woman being hospitalized.

The Mounties say the woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant and taken to their Surrey detachment after medical personnel cleared her for incarceration.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, they say a guard noticed the woman had fallen from the bunk in her cell to the floor, where she was found unresponsive.

The RCMP say a nurse began life saving efforts before she was taken to hospital in serious condition, and the Independent Investigations Office will determine whether police actions were linked to the woman's condition.