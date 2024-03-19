B.C.'s police watchdog investigating officer involvement in crash that closed Langley highway for hours

A crash that closed a stretch of a highway in Langley for several hours Monday is being investigated by B.C.'s police oversight agency.

The Independent Investigations Office said in a news release Tuesday it's looking into a collision that happened near 16 Avenue and 264th Street, which is also known as Highway 13.

According to the IIO, Langley Mounties tried to pull over the driver of a black Mazda that was travelling east on 16 Avenue. The driver didn't stop, however, and ended up crashing into the back of a semi trailer that was going south on Highway 13. The female driver's injuries were minor, but the male passenger was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Langley RCMP issued its own statement about the incident Monday, but didn't share details about the attempted traffic stop.

"The IIO was notified of the incident shortly after it occurred and commenced an investigation," the IIO's news release said. "Initial investigative steps will seek to confirm what role, if any, police actions may have played in the collision."

As a result of the crash, Highway 13 remained closed until about 1:15 p.m. Monday.

The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, regardless of any allegation of wrongdoing.

Anyone with information about the crash, which happened between 12 and 12:30 a.m., is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.