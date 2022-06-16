B.C.'s police watchdog says guard's treatment of prisoner could be torture
British Columbia's police watchdog says an officer's use of force during the arrest of a drunken man in Prince George was reasonable, but the “torture” he later received in jail by a civilian guard could be seen as criminal.
A report issued by Ronald MacDonald of the Independent Investigations Office says the man's hip was broken when he pulled out a weapon and was thrown to the ground during the arrest in May 2019.
On his way to jail, he complained of a broken leg, but was placed in a cell without getting health care.
MacDonald's report says a civilian witness said the man screamed in pain all night but when he asked the female guard for care, he was told it wasn't her problem.
His report says they found evidence the guard's attitude toward prisoners was motivated by revenge of some sort, and her failure to provide care could be considered torture under the Criminal Code.
MacDonald passed the results of the investigation onto RCMP, but the report says a subsequent police investigation was completed and no criminal charges against the guard would be referred to the Crown.
