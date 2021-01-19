British Columbia's state of emergency has been extended for another two weeks, officials announced Tuesday.

This is the 23rd time the state has been renewed. In B.C., such states can be called off at any time, but can only be issued in two-week intervals.

At the end of the two weeks, provincial officials then decide whether to renew it.

This state of emergency, which shattered B.C.'s previous record of 10 weeks, began in mid-March, as COVID-19 began to grip the West Coast.

Among other things, the declaration gives officials the power to enforce emergency-based orders, such as the public health orders currently in place in the province.

The decision to renew a state of emergency is made in consultation with relevant parties – in this case, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

It will be up for renewal again on Feb. 2.