B.C.'s rejected licence plate list includes GAS LOL, BONDVLN, WE VAPE

Some of British Columbia's more creative vehicle owners received bad news over the last two years: you can't put everything on a licence plate.

CTV News has obtained a list of rejected personalized slogans, as well as those that made it past the provincial checks, and the efforts number in the tens of thousands.

The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia didn't give the reasons why many of the submissions in 2020 and 2021 were shot down, but has said previously that some are rejected simply because they're already taken.

Others aren't allowed because they're considered in poor taste, or have religious or political connotations. Slogans tied to drugs, alcohol and speeding also aren't allowed in B.C., and anything that's a registered trademark or is too long is a "no."

Some patterns emerge, and some thought processes are exposed. For example, someone tried to secure the plate "AWOOOO."

"WOLFIE," "AROOOO" and "ARWOOO" were also tried, but all were rejected. Someone did manage to snag "WOLF-00," though.

Similarly, both "FCANCR" and "FKCNCR" were turned down, as were "BE K1ND," "BC CALM" and "BE SAFE," which may be coincidence, but appear to be tributes to B.C.'s top doctor, Bonnie Henry.

Also on the rejects list were:

BONDVLN

YOMAMA

2BAD 4U

WROONG

NO CO2

GAS LOL (but GAS is among the approvals)

SPN FED

F8L

MISTRS and MSTRSS

ILL SUE

IM LATE

KKKKK

BREXIT

KUSH

U TCHIN

MANIAC

ASSMAN

MPOSBLE

WE VAPE

WATTUP

CRYPTO (as well as CRYPT0, KRYPTO, KRYPT0 and CRY-PTO)

4EVR BS

RUH ROH

GDDY UP

GIT GUD

SLOWPOK

PSYDUCK and SNORLAX

D1LF

D4DDY

STONKS

PRENUP (and PRE NUP and PRE-NUP)

GOTTA P

GOT GPS

GH0ST, GHOST and GH0UL

BLUEBARU, BLUSUBI and SUBAWOO

DEMON 7, DEMON21, XDEMON, X DEMON, DEMONX and DEMON X

PUG BUG, BUGNPUG, PUGBUGE, PUGBUGY, PUGLIFE, PUGLFE, (but PUGSTR was approved in 2020)

There are thousands more, some of which other drivers would get, and some that would have meaning to only the plate owner, all of which were turned down.

But before the province is accused of being no fun, many submissions actually did make it to B.C. licence plates, including the eyebrow raising "ICU4DK" and "MOIST-1," as well as the admission "IM WRNG" and "WIFE N2."

Among the other plates approved last year and the year before were: