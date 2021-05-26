B.C.'s restart plan: Province relaxes rules for local sports, some indoor fitness

British Columbians eager to return to indoor fitness classes or outdoor games with their local team can now do so under the province's restart plan, as long as local health-and-safety measures are in place.

On Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry unveiled B.C.'s restart plan, with details on how restrictions will be lifted over the coming weeks. Some changes came into effect immediately, while other restrictions will be lifted in June and July, if case numbers continue to decrease.

"Our approach, like last year's restart, is focused on protecting people and getting safely back to a more normal life," Henry said Tuesday.

"With more and more people getting vaccinated every day, we can gradually restart our important social connections, the businesses, the activities that we have been missing for so long."

For sports and fitness, the recent changes permit outdoor team sports to play games and some indoor classes to resume.

What is allowed now?

As of Tuesday, B.C. is in the first stage of its restart plan. Under that phase, indoor low-intensity group exercise is permitted again, with limited capacity. That can include activities like hatha yoga, pilates and tai chi. Strict safety plans must be followed. As well, masks must be worn in the facilities, even while working out.

Individual exercise in fitness facilities is also permitted.

Outdoor games and practices for adult and youth sports are also now allowed. However, spectators can't attend games or practices and teams aren't allowed to travel out of their region for games.

For indoor sports, only practices with safety measures in place are currently permitted.

What is allowed in Stage 2?

The second stage of B.C.'s restart plan could begin as early as June 15, if case numbers continue to decrease and if vaccination rates rise.

Under Stage 2, high-intensity fitness classes, like spin classes and hot yoga, will be permitted again. Those classes were first cancelled in November and haven't been allowed since.

Meanwhile, indoor games will also be allowed, with safety protocols in place. Spectators won't be permitted to watch indoor sports for the time being.

But spectators will be able to watch outdoor sports, as long as crowds aren't larger than 50 people.

What is allowed in Stage 3 and Stage 4?

The earliest Stage 3 will begin is July 1, when 70 per cent of B.C.'s adult population has received their first vaccine dose and when COVID-19 cases are even lower.

"By the time we get to July, we should be in a place where all of the indoor fitness classes can be increased in capacity, and we can have spectators of indoor events as well," Henry said. "So that's when you can go to a drop-in fitness class perhaps."

As Henry mentioned, in that stage, all indoor fitness classes are expected to be allowed under regular capacity. Some indoor spectators will be permitted, with limits.

Stage 4 could happen as early as Sept. 7. By that point, health officials expect sport competitions will return to normal, with updated COVID-19 safety plans in place. Spectators for both indoor and outdoor sports will be permitted in increasing numbers.

"It's been a long road to get here," Henry said.

"From the very beginning in British Columbia we've managed our pandemic by trying to find that balance of keeping people safe, preventing transmission and keeping things as much open safely as we possibly can."