The record-breaking state of emergency in British Columbia has just been renewed again.

After 46 weeks, it is likely not a surprise to most that provincial officials opted to extend the declaration again on Tuesday.

This is the 24th time they've made such a decision related to the state first put in place in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to this, B.C.'s longest-ever state of emergency was during a bad wildfire season, when the declaration was in effect for 10 weeks.

States of emergency can be called off at any time in B.C., but can only be extended for a period of two weeks at a time.

The declarations grant extra powers, including allowing authorities to enforce emergency-based rules, such as public health orders.

The decision to renew a state of emergency is made by provincial officials with input from relevant parties – in this case the provincial health officer.

Dr. Bonnie Henry will also be involved in another decision this week: whether to extend or end sweeping restrictions currently in place in B.C.

The existing orders, which include a ban on most gatherings with people outside an individual's household, are currently in place until Friday.

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to give an update that afternoon, but on Monday, Henry was already looking ahead to the weekend.

At a news conference on the latest cases and deaths of the novel coronavirus, the doctor addressed the possibility of viewing parties on Super Bowl Sunday, urging people to "Hold off."