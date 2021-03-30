B.C.'s state of emergency renewed again the day after COVID-19 case record broken

With COVID-19 cases higher than "the worst point of the second wave," as B.C.'s premier put it, the province has opted to extend its state of emergency again.

The declaration first made in mid-March 2020 was extended Tuesday afternoon for a 28th time.

B.C. has been in a state of emergency for 54 weeks. These states can be called off at any time, but can only be put in place in two-week intervals.

It'll be up for renewal again on April 13, provided it's not cancelled before then.

But given the latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus, any changes seem unlikely in B.C.

In fact the province just added further restrictions to help combat COVID-19, including a ban on indoor dining at restaurants and bars for the time being.

This new rule was announced Monday at a news conference during which health officials announced another 2,518 people had tested positive over the weekend. That total included 936 cases between Friday and Saturday, setting a new single-day record in B.C.

Premier John Horgan called the latest numbers a "call to caution" and made a plea specifically to younger residents of the province to follow public health orders.

These orders, which include the new restaurant rule but also the province's mask mandate and other orders, are enforceable only while the state of emergency is in effect.

These states grant extra powers while the province is dealing with an emergency such as spreading wildfires, mass floods, or in this case, COVID-19.