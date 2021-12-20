B.C.'s stricter COVID-19 restrictions now in effect

New public health restrictions ranging from audience capacities in large venues to the number of people allowed to attend private gatherings are now in effect in British Columbia.

The tougher rules are aimed at limiting the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19, but some say the restrictions are putting a major damper on holiday celebrations.

The heightened measures were announced Friday and led to a lot of confusion for the hospitality sector.

B.C.’s top doctor had said that all New Years Eve parties would be suspended, no matter their size.

However, it turns out seated-only events will still be allowed.

“Everyone needs to know that bars, restaurants and nightclubs will be open on New Year’s Eve,” said Dave Kershaw, the owner of the Cabana Lounge. “What I would ask of our public officials is that when they make an announcement, that they make it really clear.”

People can still go out and celebrate on the 31st, but dancing will be banned along with mixing and mingling with other tables.

Some of the other restrictions include personal gatherings being limited to one household plus 10 guests, if everyone is vaccinated.

Vaccine cards will now be required at all events and venues and the QR codes will need to be scanned, not just inspected.

Capacity limits are being reduced to 50 per cent at venues with more than 1,000 attendees.

The new measures will remain in effect until at least January 31.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Travis Prasad