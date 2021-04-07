B.C.'s top doctor rejects idea to shut down schools amid surging COVID-19 cases

Dr. Bonnie Henry says she has no plans to shutdown B.C. schools despite a persistent surge of new cases of COVID-19.

Thousands of school exposures have been reported since the start of the school year.

“We've talked about that we've been in touch with our counterparts in the Ministry of Education, with the superintendents with the school districts, and principals and teachers,” said Henry on Tuesday.

The hardest hit district has been Surrey, where transmission within the community has been the highest.

Henry says her team has been working with Surrey Schools and officials revamped COVID-19 safety plans over spring break.

She didn’t give specifics on what some of those changes were, but noted some teachers have been immunized.

Surrey teachers in the hardest hit schools were moved to the front of the vaccine queue last month, but not everyone was immunized.

The program to inoculate front-line workers with the AstraZeneca vaccine has been put on hold over concerns about rare blood clots in people under the age of 55.

Meantime, Toronto is shutting down its schools beginning Wednesday for the next two weeks in an effort to reduce transmission.

Ontario is already in the midst of a month-long province-wide shutdown to combat rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The province reported more than 3,000 new cases yesterday.

“We've seen in Ontario that now it's about a 60 per cent of all of the new cases are with the B.1.1.7 strain in Ontario. We're probably a month or so behind Ontario and getting there,” said Henry.

Despite that, she doesn’t believe closing schools is the solution.

“What we have also learned is that we see cases go up when children are not in school and that is often because they have other unstructured time and that children need school, we know that it is a safe place for them.”