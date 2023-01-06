B.C.’s unemployment rate dips as Vancouver’s grows by 2%: Statistics Canada

British Columbia’s unemployment rate dipped slightly at 4.2 per cent in December, new data by Statistics Canada shows.

While Canada’s national unemployment rate held steady at 5.0 per cent last month, B.C.’s decreased by 0.2 per cent compared to November

Statistics Canada also released seasonally adjusted, three-month moving average unemployment rates for major cities, including four in B.C.

The figures may fluctuate widely because they are based on small statistical samples, according to the government agency.

Both Kelowna and Victoria experienced a one point dip, with the latest figures standing at a respective 4.8 and 3.4 per cent.

In Abbotsford-Mission, the latest unemployment rate is 4.4 per cent, down from 4.6.

Vancouver’s grew by two points to 4.6 per cent, making it the only B.C. city that saw an increase in unemployment.

With files from The Canadian Press