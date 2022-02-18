B.C.'s vaccination rules for post-secondary students in residence extended

A public health order setting out vaccination rules for B.C. post-secondary students living in residence has been extended past the end of the semester.

Under the order, vaccinated students in residence must show proof of vaccination, while unvaccinated students must wear a facemask everywhere in residence buildings except their own room.

"The extension of this order continues to help reduce transmission in these higher risk settings while allowing post-secondary students to safely intermingle and enjoy the social aspects of on-campus housing,” the Ministry of Health said in a news release Friday.

The government has extended the order until June 30, but said it will "continue to be reviewed" in consultation with the post-secondary sector.