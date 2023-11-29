B.C. saw 21% increase in homicides last year, according to Statistics Canada
New data released Wednesday by Statistics Canada shows the homicide rate in B.C. rose significantly last year.
The latest statistics indicate that there were 155 homicides in the province in 2022 – 30 more than the previous year and 55 more than 2020.
The spike in homicides represents a 21-per-cent increase year over year.
Homicide rates increased overall in Canada last year, but only by eight per cent.
Manitoba had the biggest increase of all provinces, with a 40-per-cent spike last year. Homicides in that province increased from 4.45 per 100,000 population in 2021 to 6.24 in 2022.
New Brunswick had the second-biggest rate increase at 33 per cent, followed by B.C. and Quebec, both with a 21-per-cent increases.
In Metro Vancouver, there were 73 homicides last year, 13 more than the previous year. That represents an 18.3-per-cent homicide rate increase over the preceding year.
