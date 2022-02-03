B.C. saw record-setting 529 organ transplants in 2021

British Columbians set a record for organ donations last year, providing 529 people with life-extending transplants in 2021.

The organs came from 150 recently deceased donors and 75 living kidney donors. The previous record of 122 deceased donors and 502 transplants was set in 2018, according to data from the Provincial Health Services Authority.

The donated organs contributed to 66 lung transplants, 22 heart transplants, 97 liver transplants and 340 kidney transplants, according to the health authority. Four other procedures were for pancreas and multi-organ transplants.

"Becoming an organ donor is an incredibly important decision that can save a life," B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement Thursday.

"The selfless acts of people around our province helps others get new leases on life, and I want to thank all those in B.C. who choose to become donors," Dix added.

The province highlighted the example of a 58-year-old man from Vernon, B.C., who donated his liver, pancreas, lungs, and both kidneys following his death last year.

Russel Stevenson's widow Sylvie says she was comforted by the knowledge that her husband's organs would extend the lives of others.

"As much as I was hurting, I think about the recipients and their reaction when they got that call that an organ was available,” she told the province. "I wish them all the best with their second chance at life and wish for them to take advantage of Russel's gifts."

At the end of last year, 585 people were still waiting for an organ transplant in B.C., according to the health authority.

Approximately 1.57 million British Columbians are registered as organ donors. Others are encouraged to register as an organ donor online and share their decision with family.