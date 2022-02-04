B.C. school sports tournaments set resume after ministry lifts ban

School sports tournaments across B.C. are permitted to resume under new health guidelines, the provincial Ministry of Education says.

The change was announced Thursday and outlined in greater detail on Friday, days after youth club sports were permitted to host tournaments.

The province initially shut down youth sports tournaments in December as part of sweeping restrictions to curb the spread of Omicron.

Even though club sports were allowed to resume tournaments as of Feb. 1, the Ministry of Education decided it would leave its ban in place, meaning tournaments for school teams couldn't go ahead.

It was a decision met with severe backlash. A petition titled “Let our Kids compete” received over 13,000 signatures in less than a week.

"These children don't have memories, they have memories of being locked in and cancelled and disappointed," said Tricia Joseph, the woman who started the petition.

Joseph, also the mother of two boys who compete in both football and basketball at Vancouver College, couldn’t bear to watch her eldest son’s senior year slip away.

“He already lost an entire Grade 11 year.”

On Friday, the Ministry of Education outlined its COVID-19 guidelines for school sports tournaments.

It’s a promising change for athletes hoping to participate in the BC High School Basketball Championships.

That tournament is scheduled to begin at the Langley Events Centre in just three weeks.

The top basketball talent from around the province has been invited to participate, but the fate of the events has been up in the air.

For many athletes, especially seniors, the competition is the highlight of their high school experience and Friday’s announcement could save the basketball season.

While happy with the news, Joseph says this is only half the battle.

“They didn’t mention anything about fans being allowed, obviously a huge part of tournaments is being able to have your peers, friends and family and everybody watch.”

Joseph adds they’re not looking for special treatment, just equal treatment.

"If you can go to a Canucks game you should be able to go to B.C. high school basketball game," she said.

“It showed the kids perhaps that your voice does matter, and if you want to stand up for something you should make yourself heard.”

Some of the new guidelines include requiring daily health checks for players and coaches, minimizing crowding and requiring masks when participants are not actively playing.

Adult sports tournaments will remain restricted for now.