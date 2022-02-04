B.C. school sports tournaments set to resume after ministry lifts ban

School sports tournaments across B.C. are expected to resume after the Ministry of Education announced its intention to lift a ban.

Late last month, B.C.'s top doctor announced youth club sports could resume tournaments on Feb. 1. The province shut down youth sports tournaments back in December as part of sweeping restrictions to curb the spread of Omicron.

However, the Ministry of Education decided it would leave their ban in place, meaning tournaments for school teams couldn't go ahead.

It was a decision met with severe backlash. A petition titled “Let our Kids compete” received over 13,000 signatures in less than a week.

"These children don't have memories, they have memories of being locked in and cancelled and disappointed," said Tricia Joseph, the woman who started the petition.

Joseph, also the mother of two boys who compete in both football and basketball at Vancouver College, couldn’t bear to watch her eldest son’s senior year slip away.

“He already lost an entire Grade 11 year.”

But the Ministry of Education says an update is coming Friday to allow student athletes to get back in the game.

It’s a promising change for athletes hoping to participate in the BC High School Basketball Championships.

That tournament is scheduled to begin at the Langley Events Centre in just three weeks.

The top basketball talent from around the province has been invited to participate, but the fate of the events has been up in the air.

For many athletes, especially seniors, the competition is the highlight of their high school experience.

Friday’s announcement could save the basketball season.

“We recognize the importance of sports for students and school communities, and met today with the K-12 Steering Committee and B.C. School Sports to hear partner perspectives about resuming team-based school sports tournaments,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement to CTV News.

“We will be providing an update to school districts that will allow team-based tournaments to resume, ensuring all school-based health and safety guidelines are in place at all tournament venues.”

While happy with the news, Joseph says this is only half the battle.

“They didn’t mention anything about fans being allowed, obviously a huge part of tournaments is being able to have your peers, friends and family and everybody watch.”

Joseph adds they’re not looking for special treatment, just equal treatment.

"If you can go to a Canucks game you should be able to go to B.C. high school basketball game," she said.

“It showed the kids perhaps that your voice does matter, and if you want to stand up for something you should make yourself heard.”

Masks will be required when participants are not actively playing.

Adult sports tournaments will remain restricted for now.