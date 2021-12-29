B.C. schools restarting with 'phased' approach in new year and delayed return for some students, top doctor says

With rising COVID-19 infections recorded over the holidays in B.C., the province's top doctor announced Wednesday that schools will have a "phased return" to class in the new year, leading to a delay for some students.

Children of essential workers and students with special needs will return to class next week, while all other students will return to class on Jan. 10, Dr. Bonnie Henry announced during a live COVID-19 update.

"This will give us time to add additional protocols to reduce crowding," Henry explained. "As well, school administrators will use this phased approach to address things like making sure we can continue to safely have classes, to address absenteeism and program continuity."

Schools are also being told to reinforce additional measures including staggering break times to promote greater physical distancing, holding gatherings such as meetings and assemblies virtually, limiting visitors and pausing extracurricular sports tournaments.

Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside acknowledged the changes will be “disruptive” for many families and hopes a small delay now will pay off later.

“We know it's been a very long year for students and while some may be excited for an extended winter break, we know that many families depend on our schools being opened,” Minister Whiteside said.

The announcement comes after teachers in B.C. called on the province to "step up" amid the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.

A series of messages posted on social media by the B.C. Teacher's Federation outlined eight things it thinks the province should do to keep kids and school staff safe. The list included a request for free N95 masks, a "rapid testing regime," limits to school gathering sizes and staggered start and break times.

President Teri Mooring said despite the one-week delay, it’s still going to be a “rough January” as many who work in the education system are being affected by illness.

“We need to figure out how many education workers are available for schools, we don’t know how many people are sick, how many are having to isolate at the moment,” Mooring said.

Safe Schools Coalition B.C. also posted an open letter to Minister Whiteside Wednesday morning with a list of demands, including improved ventilation, rapid testing and N95 masks for staff and students who need them.

Kyenta Martins with the coalition believes Wednesday’s announcement is a “band aid” and doesn’t go far enough to improve ventilation in schools. The coalition is still asking the province to provide air purifiers and CO2 monitors in classrooms.

“There seems to be some pride in B.C. about keeping schools open at all costs and unfortunately those costs are people’s lives and their health,” Martins said.

Whiteside said the delayed start will allow public health and education "time to assess the impact of the Omicron variant."

The minister added the delay will give schools an opportunity to put together "continuity of learning plans" for the ongoing pandemic.

"It is a testament to the monumental efforts to everyone in the system that B.C. has been able to continue delivering in-class learning while so many other jurisdictions did not," Whiteside said. "We know that face-to-face learning is important for the intellectual, social and emotional development of students."