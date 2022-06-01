B.C. seafood company recalls live spot prawns over possible norovirus contamination

A B.C. seafood company has recalled some of its live spot prawns over a risk of possible norovirus contamination.

Tri-Star Seafood Supply Ltd., which is based in Richmond, issued the recall through Health Canada Tuesday. The products were sold in B.C., Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario, but may have been distributed to other parts of the country too.

Live spot prawn season is a popular annual culinary event in B.C., which lasts about six to eight weeks and typically begins in May.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency was investigating a foodborne illness outbreak, which led to the recall. Some illnesses were reported and are associated with eating the product, Health Canada said.

The recall is for live prawns with codes AJ200-021, CA001-1532 and CA001-1540.

Norovirus illness symptoms can include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach cramps, and they typically show up 24 to 48 hours after exposure. Anyone who thinks they became sick from recalled spot prawns should call their doctor.

"Most people feel better within one or two days, with symptoms resolving on their own, and experience no long-term health effects," Health Canada said in its statement about the recall.

"As with any illness causing diarrhea or vomiting, people who are ill should drink plenty of liquids to replace lost body fluids and prevent dehydration. In severe cases, patients may need to be hospitalized and given fluids intravenously."

Earlier this year, a norovirus outbreak in B.C. oysters prompted an extensive recall impacting multiple businesses. According to Health Canada, 339 cases of norovirus and gastrointestinal illness were reported in connection to those products. Nearly 90 per cent of those cases were reported in B.C.

At least 103 norovirus illnesses linked to the raw B.C. oysters were reported in the U.S.