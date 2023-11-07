B.C. Securities Commission offering rewards to whistleblowers

The B.C. Securities Commission is offering whistleblower awards of up to $250,000 to people who tip the financial regulator off about investment fraud and other serious misconduct.

In an announcement Tuesday, the BCSC explained the newly launched program and some of the criteria for paying a reward.

The amount paid will range from $1,000 to $250,000 and "will be determined by how quickly the information was reported, how much the information contributed to the enforcement outcome, and the seriousness of the misconduct, among other considerations," according to the BCSC.

"The more valuable your information is, the more we may pay you,” Brenda Leong, chair and CEO said in a statement.

Awards will only be given for information that leads to enforcement action, including halt-trade orders, settlement agreements, and sanctions after a hearing. In the event that one person's information leads to multiple enforcement actions, the reward is capped at $500,000.

An online portal has been created where tipsters can submit information, which can be done anonymously. However, people will need to identify themselves to claim a reward. People who report their own misconduct are not eligible.

Only information provided after Nov. 7, 2023, is eligible but the misconduct itself does not have to have occurred after that date.

"Often, people who break the law in the investment market or evade our sanctions can’t do it without others noticing," Leong's statement continued.

"The BCSC always encourages people to report suspicious activity, and we think these awards provide an added incentive for people to contact us and provide information that will help make our market more honest and fair."

More details are available online.